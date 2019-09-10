Oyetola Tasks Corps Members On Nation Building

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has charged corps members posted to the state to play their roles in nation building by ensuring they do only those things that will promote unity and peaceful co-existence.

He also tasked the 1,800 corps members to use the skills and trainings acquired during the course of their orientation to impact positively on the lives of the people in the communities they would be posted to, as well as in their various places of primary assignments.

The governor gave the charge on Monday during the closing Ceremony and Terminal Parade, marking the end of the three-week orientation course for the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream ll corps members, at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp, Ede.

Oyetola, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Charles Akinola, also urged the corps members to use the opportunity to discover themselves and pursue things that can help to harness their potentials productively so as to achieve great things in life.

In his remarks, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. Adegoke Ayodele, disclosed that over 70 per cent of the prospective corps members have been posted to schools to support education in the state.

He noted that 1,800 corps members who have been equipped with requisite skills and knowledge to excel in life in the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream ll are expected to serve in various institutions in the state. He commended the state government for being supportive of the scheme.