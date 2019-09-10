Presidential Election Tribunal: PDP Turns To God, Resorts To Prayer 

…Groups Demand Fair Judgement

As apprehension mounts ahead of today’s judgement on the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) resorted to holding prayer sessions in a bid to get favorable outcome for it’s candidate, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

The party had organised a 12 day prayer gathering under the auspices of the the PDP National Chapel (PDP-NC) which was to culminating on September 13, which was hitherto speculated as the day for the judgement.

The theme of the prayer session, is “On the altar with Supreme Judge of Universe.” The party national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus is the national coordinator of the PDP-NC.

A circular to that effect had read “PDP prayer session, With the theme: On the altar with Supreme Judge of Universe, Isaiah 41: 21, Gen, 13: 4.

“We are in God’s presence entreating His Divine mercy and justice to prevail on behalf of PDP and Nigerians at the presidential tribunal.

Date: August 29 to September 14.

“This is to notify all concerned that the 12 days ongoing prayer project regarding the presidential tribunal (Appeal) judgement which is slated for September 13, 2019 will come an end on Thursday, September 13.

“Consequently, we are all admonished to come out in agreement to fight this course through prayer,” the circular read.

Party faithful had since August 29 when the prayer session started, besieged the Chapel located within the Wadata national secretariat of the party, singing and praying in hopes that God will grant them and their candidate victory.

The prayer sessions usually last between two to three hours since the prayer session started.

Meanwhile, pro-democracy groups, Defenders of Nigeria (DEDON) and Justice Now, yesterday called for an enabling environment that will result in justice ahead of today’s judgment.

The convener of Justice Now, Hon. Vik-Morrow, at a press briefing in Abuja said “we seek an enabling environment for Justice whereby the crackdown of the Judiciary poses serious fear of manipulation.

“It will interest the world to know that all fair minded people who followed the Nigeria 2019 Presidential Electoral Tribunal cannot be in doubt to what the verdict should be on basis of fairness, that is the more reason we appeal to Your Excellency to tell the Judiciary to live up to expectations on the grounds of Nigeria first.

“Going forward we can’t continue to be silent or pretend that all is well when all is so wrong. It will therefore please you to know that the potency of the first project of #JusticeNow is resulted to the fact that the Presidency of Nigeria houses our common destiny as a people and therefore the need to encourage transparency in election is most necessary in our quest for national transformation.

“Nigeria must arrive a position where those who win election legitimately must be allowed to execute the mandate of the people bestowed on them. This campaign is driven by struggles of the oppressed and hungry Nigerians who sincerely want to see the will of the people prevail by allowing the winner of the 2019 Presidential Election with the majority of the Nigerian votes gets JUSTICENOW.

“We must allow democracy which represents the government of the people, by the people and for the people to flourish so the labor of our heroes past and those alive not be in vain, and importantly for national unity and economic prosperity,” he said.