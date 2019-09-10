NEWS
South-East Campus Awards Will Enable Students To Buckle Up – Emmanuel Anabueze
The South East campus Awards is an award set aside to appreciate or in other words, acknowledge students from different institutions within South Eastern Nigeria.
Speaking to the Media in Abuja recently, founder The South East Campus Awards 2019, Mr Emmanuel Anabueze said the awards (SECA2019) is a platform created to acknowledge South East students in different fields on campus. He stated that the event will be a yearly event which will reward great excellence in different social categories in school for students.
“The award is set to produces not just the best but it will also enable students to buckle up in their different fields of endeavors,” Mr Anabueze stressed.
Mr Emmanuel also noted that the mission is to bring students from different institutions together to celebrate with each other is to bring love and togetherness among themselves and also to celebrate excellent performances every year.
“The South East Campus Award nomination recorded over 127 students nominated for the different categories of the award. The voting will kick start on the 10th of September and would run till 31st of September, while the event will hold on the 16th of November in the City of Anambra,” he told newsmen at the conference.
Mr Emmanuel Anabueze who also is the CEO of Newsland Integrated Media Services made it clear that the South East Campus Awards has come to stay and will note disappoint the general public.
