Sultan Condemns Pastors, Imams Who Incite Violence

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III has condemned some pastors and Imams who he said incite other faiths to violence and politicise religion, getting “richer and richer” in the process, while the common man who follows them gets “poorer and poorer.”

He made this known on Sunday at an inter-faith session he held with Christian and Moslems in Akure, the Ondo State capital, as a prelude to the public lecture marking the Ulefunta Festival he is billed to deliver yesterday with the titled “Our Diversity, a divine gift and blessing untapped: Wrong path trodden and way to peace.”

In his opening remarks, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, lauded the Sultan for his interventionist roles of “making peace all over the world,” stating that he was on the verge of travelling to the United Kingdom for another peace meeting, asking the inter-faith congregation to pray for the success of the Sultan’s engagements and for peace in Nigeria.

The Sultan also came hard on Pastors and Imams who climb the pulpits and rostrums to incite the other faith, urging them to exercise restraint and caution in the way they go about their preaching.

“Don’t politicize religion. God does not belong to any political party. The bible doesn’t belong to any political party, so does the Quran. If you are a good pastor, Imam, teach people how to salvage their lives. This life is a temporary one, the permanent life is eternal. There is a lot of materialism out there. They move in convoys with guns, big vehicles saying they are the founders of this church, this Islamic movement, all in the bid to make worldly things for themselves and their followers are there shouting Alleluia, shouting Allahuakbar. They are getting richer and richer and the common man is getting poorer and poorer,” he said.

He admonished all the faiths to see one another as their neighbours and told the story of how, in 2007, barely one year of assumption of office as the Sultan, one of his friends, a relation of the King of Jordan who had an inter-faith institute funded by the King of Jordan called Institute for Islamic Studies met him on the need to reach out to “our Christian brothers.”

“We wrote a letter through the Pope to all Christian leaders in the world entitled The Common Word and signed by about 187 World Moslem leaders, stating that there is a common thread between Christian and Muslims and urging us all to use that common thing rather than what separated us and the world would be a better place to live in,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of coming together to talk to one another. “If I sat down in Sokoto, and you are here in Akure, we will not communicate properly. By coming here, we found out that we all have the same agenda but we are not executing it the same way. The more you come close know one another, the better we function as one family.

“As religious leaders, we must tell the truth and we are helping government to stabilize the nation and maintain peace in the country. Let’s never get tired or be afraid to come together to talk, no matter how tough, bad or negative things seem to be. If we sit down at the dialogue table, we will resolve all issues. Communication is the most important. If people take up arms against one another, they will one day come to the dialogue table. If you know you can sit down and find solution to your problem, why take up arms in the first place? That is why religious leaders must always preach peace, must always talk about dialogue and must never talk about picking up arms to kill one another because you don’t create life, life belongs to God Almighty and you can’t take life because you never created it. We must always preach Godliness and understanding,” he said.

The Sultan talked about he and Nigeria Inter-Religious Council, (NIREC) were handling the “perceived problem” of an alleged demolition of a mosque in Rivers State which he said they were doing “in a quiet manner.”

“We talked to CAN in Rivers. We don’t make noise in resolution of issues. We stepped into it. They sent us documents and all. I am not the type that likes talking to the press. You can hardly hear me granting interview to pressmen. Even in the North, I hardly speak in Hausa so that they don’t twist my statement. I speak English. We must work together, we must tell our leaders the truth; we must tell ourselves that there is a lot of insecurity all over the place and we must sit down together and find solutions to it. We mustn’t apportion blames to one President or another,” he said.