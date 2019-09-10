Tribunal Affirms el-Rufai’s Election, Sacks Orji Kalu

The governorship election petitions tribunal sitting in Kaduna, yesterday, affirmed the election of Nasir el-Rufai as the duly elected governor of Kaduna State in March, 2019 polls.

Chairman of the three-man panel, Justice Ibrahim Bako, in his ruling explained that the petitioner, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Isah Ashiru, was unable to prove his allegations of massive rigging and other electoral irregularities against Governor el-Rufai, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the tribunal.

Meanwhile,the National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abia State has nullified the election of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. The tribunal also ordered for a rerun election for the Abia North Senatorial District.

Kalu was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 23 election. The former Abia state governor is currently the Senate Chief Whip.

Mao Ohuabunwa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had challenged his victory at the tribunal.

Reacting to the judgement, the chairman Kaduna State chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Hassan Hyet, indicated that the party would proceed to appeal court to challenge the tribunal’s judgement.