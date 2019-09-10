Tribunal Dismiss PDP Petition, Upholds APC Candidate,Hon. Sunny – Goli Victory

The Election Petitions Tribunal (EPT) for National Assembly Election has dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the victory of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2019 National Assembly election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) had declared Hon Israel Sunny- Goli of the APC winner of the Nembe/ Brass Federal Constituency polling 41,150 votes against his closet rival Mrs Marie Enenimiete Ebikake of the PDP who polled 19, 279.

Ebikake however in a petition tagged EPT/BY/REP/13/2019 had prayed the Tribunal to annul the election of Sunny- Goli citing non- compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act and violence in seven wards of Nembe Bassambiri.

The tribunal led by Justice Lambert Azuama, with Justice Ruqayat Ayoola and Linda Yarosong as members, in its ruling dismissed the petition for lack of documentary evidence and affirmed the victory of Hon. Sunny- Goli.

Sunny- Goli in an interview described the Tribunal as a victory for democracy and for the people of Nembe/ Brass Federal Constituency.

The federal lawmaker, who extended a hand of fellowship to Mrs Ebikake, urged her to join hands with him to attract development to the constituency reiterated his determination to give the people of Nembe/ Brass federal constituency quality representation.

“Well the Tribunal again affirmed my victory at the polls. It is a victory for the people of my constituency. I thank God and our leader, the Minister of State for Petroluem, Chief Timipe Sylva for standing by me. I also commend the people of Nembe/ Brass Federal Constituency for their unflinching support throughout the case. Now it is the time to work. There is so much to be done to bring development to our people.’

‘We cannot continue to drag ourselves with litigations. It is time to move on. I want to assure my people that I would not disappoint them. I promised them quality representation in the House of Representatives. I also assure them that I would do my best to attract infrastructure development to the constituency.’

‘Gone are the days when representatives keep mute. I want to attract developments to my constituency. I would consult them regularly to make inputs so that the development the Federal Government brings is the one they want. My constituents should be rest assured that they would enjoy the dividends of democracy. ‘

‘My opponent is like a mother to me. I want to congratulate her for putting up a good fight but it is time for us to come together. There is no need for further litigation. If she had won the election, I would not have taken up the matter at the tribunal. We need to put heads together to develop our people. Today it is me that in the National Assembly, tomorrow it could be her and I would also support her”.