Zulum Assures Corps Members Enhanced Welfare Package As 657 Relocate  

Borno state governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has assured members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) deployed to the state of enhanced welfare package during their service.

This is even as 657 out of the 844 corps members deployed to the state relocated to other states with 187 left to serve in the state.

LEADERSHIP reports that this year’s 2019 Batch ‘B’ orientation course was held in Katsina state following the Boko Haram crisis in Borno state. Since the Boko Haram insurgency, NYSC has been holding orientation course for corps members posted to Borno outside the state for security reason.

Prof Zulum gave the assurance on Monday during the passing out parade for the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream (1) corps members deployed to the state, held at the temporary orientation camp, Government Science Secondary School, Batagarawa Local Government Area of Katsina

He described National youth service Scheme as a turning point in the lives of corps nembers which represents an important stage in their journey to a productive and fulfilling career.

The governor who was represented by the Chairman NYSC Governing Board Borno state, Dr. Barka Sambo Amaza said:” The diverse knowledge and skills you acquired in the last three weeks will certainly prove useful in your service year. I therefore implore you to explore every opportunity that comes your way through conscious interaction with your host communities.

“The NYSC has in response to the realities to the present day unemployment problem, introduced the skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development (SAED) program for the corps members on camp.

“This is a welcome development, to equip the corps members with skills, to make them engage in profitable ventures even during service year. In view of the immense benefit of the programme, my administration is looking forward to give you adequate support and encouragement.

“My administration will make sure we sustain and enhance the welfare package being given to all corps members serving in the state. I will also direct all the state MDAs to give you a rousing welcome and fully integrate you into their midst so that you can achieve your optimal best,” he said.

Earlier in his address, Alhaji Rabiu Aminu, the State Coordinator NYSC, Borno state, thanked Zulum for honouring the closing ceremony despite tight schedules, noting that honouring the invitation attests to the goodwill and support which NYSC enjoys from government agencies and good people of Borno.

He congratulated the corps members for withstanding the rigours of camp activities and for successfully completing the orientation course without recording any major casualty throughout the period of the course.