49% School Aged Boys Have Access To Basic Education In Adamawa, Survey Reveals

A study survey by Centre for LSD has revealed that, 49% of school-age children, had access to basic education in Adamawa State.

Mr Monday Osasah, the Acting Executive Director, Centre made this dis lure at 3-day capacity building workshop on train the trainer for collective action to advance the campaign on girl-child education.

Osasah said that in Maiha LGA for instance, only about 3 or 4 of every 10 school-age girls are in primary or secondary school.

He further noted that out of 1,736,546; only 849,912 (49%) were enrolled in primary and secondary schools.

The report further said, population of females aged 5-19 in the state was 843,024; only 383,380 (45.5%) were in school, leaving 459,644 out of school.

The train he said is geared towards promoting girl child education and enhancing the involvement of the girl child in developing the society through education.

The stakeholders training involves SBMC’s, Parents Teachers Association (PTA), Safe Space facilitator and teachers from Song, Numan and Maiha focal communities.

The project with its theme “community led Collective Action for Girl Education” being implemented in partnership with Malala Fund.##

He said the training will provide opportunity for on how to engage with issues in the education sector as well as advocates for the education of the girl child