Adamawa Govt Denies Plan To Launch RUGA

The government of Adamawa State has denied media reports, alleging that Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, would inaugurate RUGA settlement in the state.

The state deputy governor, Chief Crowther Seth, told journalists that the state was implementing the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) and not RUGA initiative.

Seth, who frowned at media reports (not Leadership) said, “Nobody is reinventing RUGA. The National Livestock Transformation (which the state is implementing) was borne a very long time before the so-called RUGA controversy surfaced. It is untrue and misleading the recent publications by some media on state’s livestock transformation plan.

“Mr President has suspended the implementation of Ruga programme and it is implemented alone by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, because it is not consistent with NEC and the federal government which has programmmes of rehabilitation of displaced IDPs within crises states and development of ranches in any willing state of the federation.”

Adamawa State has been selected by federal government as a pilot state for the implementation of the NLTP where a six-member committee headed by Prof Alikidon Voh, was appointed by the state government.

Voh was former executive secretary, National Animal Production Research, and was appointed to ensure the take off the programme in the state.