Bandits Release 29 Abducted Persons In Katsina

No fewer than 29 persons kidnapped by suspected bandits in Katsina State were exchanged for the freedom of six alleged bandits.

Earlier, five kidnapped victims regained their freedom the previous day in exchange for nine bandits held by security agencies in the state following the rapprochement between the Katsina State government and the bandits in the eight frontline local government areas of the state sharing boundary with Zamfara State.

Speaking shortly before the start of a closed-door meeting between the representatives of the bandits and Fulani communities with the state government yesterday, Governor Aminu Bello

Masari, said plans had been concluded for some suspected kidnappers to release 29 victims in their custody later in the day.

Masari, in a statement by his media aide, Abdul Labaran Malumfashi, said the process would continue for the next couple of days during which all victims would be released while the suspected bandits awaiting trial in the custody of security agencies would similarly be set free.

The governor further disclosed that in tandem with the exchange of kidnap victims and suspects held by both parties, there would be the voluntary surrender and return of arms and ammunition by the bandits to security agencies.

He, however, warned the bandits that the government would not tolerate any violation of the agreement as that would be met with the wrath of the government.

The released bandits and their two representatives, who swore by the Quran before the governor and heads of all security agencies, pledged never to revert to banditry.

They also agreed to assist in persuading their colleagues still at large to surrender their weapons and embrace peace.