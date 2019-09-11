Coomassie Urge PMB On Repatriation Of Nigerians In SA

The founder, Association for Good Governance Network, Amb. Hussaini H. Coomassie has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to do more in the repatriation of Nigerians in South Africa.

He made this known yesterday at a press briefing with select media and stakeholders of Association for Good Governance Network at his residence in Abuja.

According to him, Nigerians are happy with the steps taken by the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration while calling on him to enforce stricter measures against those looking down on the country.

“The Nigerian government contributed to the freedom of black South Africans. We don’t deserve anything less than what our people are getting in South Africa. They should see us as their redeemer and not people to be taken for granted. There’s no doubt that there are some bad eggs over there and it is inevitable. That doesn’t mean every Nigerian or Africans are bad.

“When we look at the fraud their businesses have inflicted on Nigerians, have we for one day say they should leave the country? You don’t need to be a thief on the streets before you are called a thief. Let’s even keep that aside, there are many ways to tackle the issue diplomatically. The South African President and their leaders failed woefully. You don’t just wake up one morning and say you are evicting foreigners that helped you build your country. Where is that done?

“There is no way a criminal can work successfully in a country without the help of the locals. South Africa from the outset is filled with criminals, especially the Soweto people, they are known to be drug addicts. You hardly see a good person coming out of Soweto. I laugh when they say some Nigerians came to pollute the citizens because they are the black majority. I beg to disagree with that.

“Even if some Nigerians travelled to SA, they found the conducive environment, aided by the south African people. As a matter of urgency, I urge the SA government to do the needful by bringing the people who resort in the vandalism and killings of innocent lives. There are old and new videos showing how Nigerians are being treated in the country, even its security agencies.

“I will also like to commend the step took by President Mohammadu Buhari after hearing the cries from Nigerians in South to be evacuated back home. Today, nobody is talking about Biafra but Nigerians in pains. So we have to go the extra mile to save Nigerians wherever they are around the world. We can’t be taken for granted anymore. We must stand for our people when any wrong is inflicted on them, “he concluded.