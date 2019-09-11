Gombe Ministry To Tap Into NIS Reforms

Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has said that his proposed Ministry of Internal Security will tap into the reforms in Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The governor, during a media chat in commemoration of his 100 days in office in Gombe on Friday, had disclosed that he would create a new Ministry of Internal Security.

Yahaya spoke on his proposed new ministry tapping into NIS reforms, when he visited the headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service in Abuja on Monday and was received by its Comptroller General, Muhammad Babandede.

Yahaya said his proposed Ministry of Internal Security would take advantage of the reforms initiated by the Nigerian Immigration Service and tap from its resourcefulness in coming up with strategies that will help in maintaining law and order in Gombe State.

During the visit, the governor was enrolled for the new enhanced 10 year validity passport with National Identification Number ( NIN), in line with the federal government’s directive which prescribed NIN as a prerequisite for acquiring the new enhanced passport.

In a statement by his senior special assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismail Uba Misili, the governor lauded federal government’s efforts in supporting NIS to deliver on its mandate which culminated into several key projects and innovations at its headquarters.

Yahaya however promised to support the NIS, with a view to bringing to fruition its projects in Gombe State, as well as ensure that its personnel enjoy duty tour in the state.

Gombe State houses one of the oldest immigration formations and the command is now witnessing some reforms and increased activities, including the processing of Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC), a feat, the governor described as commendable milestone.