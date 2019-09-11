NEWS
Gov Fintiri Flags Off Construction Of 2,000 Houses In Adamawa
The construction of 2000 units of houses in Adamawa State has been flagged off by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, to address the lingering accommodation problems of civil servants in the state.
Fintiri said 1,300 of the units would be in Malkohi in Yola south local government area , 400 in Jimeta in Yola north local government area, and 300 in Mubi, Mubi local government area of the state.
He urged the contracting firm, Family Homes Limited, to deliver the houses within the next 12 months and ensure strict adherence to specifications to ensure quality work.
Managing director of Family Homes Ltd, Mr Femi Adefale, confirmed that so far N8billion had been committed in putting some structures on ground for the 2000 housing units.
The governor vowed to provide infrastructural development to the people of the state.
