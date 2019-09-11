Kaduna NSCDC Commandant Tasks Operatives On Intelligence Gathering

Commandant Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Kaduna state Command, Babangida Abdullahi Dustinma has tasked operatives of the intelligence department to intensify efforts in the gathering of credible intelligence as part of efforts towards addressing security challenges in state and Country in general.

Babangida stated this at the formal taking over ceremony from his predecessor Assistant Commandant General (ACG) Modu Bunu at the state headquarters .

Dustinma said that intelligence gathering will help in battling criminals before unleashing terror on the society while calling on the public to provide credible information that will help the corps in protecting lives and properties in the state.

The Commandant promised to leverage on synergy already established by his predecessor with other security agencies in the State, saying that there must be collaboration among security Agencies.

He said that he is in Kaduna State to work, and he is not going to do nothing less than that, advising officers that are performing below expectations to find a new job for themselves or he will send them parking.

He commended his predecessor ACG Bunu for bringing the Corps to enviable standard they are today while promising to sustain it.

Earlier in his remarks, the outgoing Commandant who is now Assistant Corps Commandant in charge of operations at Corps headquarters, ACG Modu Bunu thanked Officers and management of the corps for making his tenure as Commandant in the state which lasted for three years worthwhile.

He also thanked Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-rufai for his support during his tenure as Commandant and pleaded with him to continue in that spirit with his successor.