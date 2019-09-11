Kebbi APC Denies Endorsing Any Aspirant For LG Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi, says the party has neither endorsed nor given waiver to any aspirant for the 26 October, local government election in the state.

The Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Alhaji Sani Dododo made this known to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi shortly after the meeting of executives of the party.

Dododo debunked claim by some aspirants that the party has endorsed them to contest the election unopposed or as favorites.

He said the party got information that some aspirants were going about informing their supporters in their areas that they have been endorsed by the leadership of the party to contest.

“I want to state in clear terms that APC has not endorsed nor gave waiver to any aspirant. Those going about issuing forms that the party has endorsed them and asking for signature to quickly stop it “, he warned.

He said that the party has unanimously adopted consensus as a criteria for selecting of candidates in the Oct. 26, Local government election.

He opined that over 800 aspirants have shown interest to contest either for Chairmanship or Councilorship position while stressing that the party would be fair to all aspirants in order to ensure peace and unity of the party.

“The record of our register shows that over 800 aspirants have shown and expressed their interests to contest in the election.

“Over 300 of our members aspire for Chairmanship position while 500 aspire for Councillorship under our party’s platform,” he said.

Dododo said the APC structured the state into six zones, adding that six committees were set up by the party to handle the consensus arrangements in the zones.

“The party will equally give opportunity to new entrants from other parties who joined APC to contest in the election, ” he said.