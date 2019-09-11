Kogi Guber: Wada Expresses Appreciation, Promises Issue-based Campaign

The Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 2019, governorship election, Musa Wada has promises to run an issued based Campaign devoid of violence, protracted bickering and mudslinging.

In a personally signed statement, Wada expressed his appreciation to the people of kogi state for deeming him fit and worthy to fly the flag of PDP in the forth-coming polls and promised that the confidence reposed on him has buoyed his resolve to render selfless service and the state from the burden of misgovernance and discretion of democratic values in the last four years.

The governorship candidate also express his appreciation to the PDP for providing the much needed alternative platform for people-centric governance in kogi state and restated his preparedness to wrest power from the APC in the elections.

He accordingly called for the support of party faithful, stalwarts leaders and elders especially those who contested the ticket with him, saying the task ahead requires all of us to put the past behind us and rally together to enthrone a PDP government that will truly be responsible, responsive and accountable to the people of Kogi State at all times”

Wada said, he has since the conclusion of the primary, embarked on an extensive consultation with stakeholders toward the aim of running an inclusive and well-driven campaign anchored on the issue of good governance, rule of law and primacy of the interest of generality Kogi people both home and abroad.

“We will eschew and not condone violence of any kind during the Campaign as ours will be strictly issued-based and centred on decently articulating and marketing our vision of a Kogi state that is reset on a path of good governance, transparent and accountable leadership that is positioned to harness the God-given human and material resources which abound in the state. He added.