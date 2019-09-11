Minister Tasks Corps Members On Culture

The Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu has urged corps members to learn tradition, norms and culture of their host communities.

Aliyu made this disclosure during the closing ceremony of the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Orientation Course yesterday in Abuja.

She said, ” For those of you who are single, if you are charmed by our young men and women, do the needful and you will be glad you did. Always remember that you are your own best security. Report any case of threat to lives and properties to NYSC management and security agents and do no go looking for trouble by engaging in unwholesome practices. Avoid unnecessary trailing outside your state of deployment. ”

Similarly, the FCT Coordinator, Walida Siddique Isa, applauded the NYSC headquarters, FCTA and the six area council chairmen of the FCT, for the robust synergies they enjoy.

Isa said, “My dear corps members, I am confident that by now you must have understood the relevance of teamwork, diligence and commitment as key to success. Success is not a Tea party but, about hard work and discipline. I charge you therefore to accept your postings as a challenge for integrity and self mastery, and be exemplary wherever you find yourself. More so, be mindful, and maintain the NYSC dress code at all times.”