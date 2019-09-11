NEWS
NECA, NSTIF Preach Safe Work Environment, Compliance With ECS
The Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) and the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) have encouraged employers of Labour to ensure safe work environment for their employees.
Both the Director General of Nigeria Employers Consultative Association of NECA, Timothy Olawale, and the MD of NSITF, Barrister Adebayo Somefun, gave the advice at the 5th edition of the Safe Workplace Intervention Programme (SWIP) Award and Interactive Fora in Abuja.
In his address at the Fora organised by both NECA and NSITF, the NECA boss, Olawale said workers can be productive in a safe work environment.
Olawala also said NECA has been collaborating with NSITF to ensure compliance of by its members to the Employees Compensation Scheme (ECS), stressing that the private sector has been a major contributor to the Scheme.
He stated that NSTIF and NECA have continued to reward employers through the Safe Workplace Intervention Project (SWIP) which has helped to inculcate the culture of safety in the workplace in employers.
He said, “we encourage voluntary compliance. And when we say voluntary compliance, without vein push for you to make your contribution. And that is what we have been preaching.
“It pays to operate a safe worksplace. And like we say prevention is better than cure. It ensures that productivity continue grows who h is also the interest of employers. You are able to ensure that your business interest is taking care of by first taking care of the interest of your workers.”
He explained that the essence of the SWIP intervention which is in it 5th edition is first to ensure that employers inculcate the culture of safety in the workplace
He said even where those culture already exist, the intervention ensures that standard are maintained
In his paper, the MD of NSITF, Barrister Adebayo Somefun, said the Employers Compensation Act (ECA) 2010, managed by the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) not only makes comprehensive provisions for the payment of compensation to employees or their dependants for any death, injury, disease or disability arising from accidents at workplace or in the course of employment, but provides for prevention of workplace disabilities.
A representative of the employers and staff of PW Nig Limited, Mr Charles Alao, called for reform to reposition NSITF to enable it meet the needs of employers who are contributors to the fund.
