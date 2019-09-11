NLC Congratulates Ngige On Re-appointment As Labour Minister

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has congratulated Sen. Chris Ngige, on his re-appointment as the minister of labour and employment.

This was contained in a statement by the deputy director, Press and Public Relations at the ministry, Charles Akpan.

According to Akpan, the congratulation was contained in a letter signed by the president of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba.

The NLC said Ngige’s re-appointment speaks volume of the confidence President Buhari reposed on him to steer the affairs of the ministry towards the upliftment of Nigerians from poverty, indignity and indecent work conditions.

Wabba said, “On behalf of my family and the NLC , I wish to congratulate you on your recent appointment by Mr. President as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and your subsequent designation as the minister of labour and employment’’.

“Your appointment speaks volume of the confidence that Mr. President reposes on you to steer the affairs of the federal ministry of labour and employment towards the upliftment of the masses from poverty, indignity and indecent work.”

“It is our expectation that you will use the rare opportunity of your re-appointment to promote and advance tripartism, social dialogue, decent work conditions and harmonious industrial relations in Nigeria”.