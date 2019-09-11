NEWS
NLC Congratulates Ngige On Re-appointment As Labour Minister
The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has congratulated Sen. Chris Ngige, on his re-appointment as the minister of labour and employment.
This was contained in a statement by the deputy director, Press and Public Relations at the ministry, Charles Akpan.
According to Akpan, the congratulation was contained in a letter signed by the president of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba.
The NLC said Ngige’s re-appointment speaks volume of the confidence President Buhari reposed on him to steer the affairs of the ministry towards the upliftment of Nigerians from poverty, indignity and indecent work conditions.
Wabba said, “On behalf of my family and the NLC , I wish to congratulate you on your recent appointment by Mr. President as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and your subsequent designation as the minister of labour and employment’’.
“Your appointment speaks volume of the confidence that Mr. President reposes on you to steer the affairs of the federal ministry of labour and employment towards the upliftment of the masses from poverty, indignity and indecent work.”
“It is our expectation that you will use the rare opportunity of your re-appointment to promote and advance tripartism, social dialogue, decent work conditions and harmonious industrial relations in Nigeria”.
MOST READ
Board Chairman Drums Support For Girl-Child Education
Xenophobia Attacks: Group Calls For UN, AU Intervention
We Will End Open Defecation In Abuja In 2025 – FCTA
Abaji Chairman Advices Cabinet To Work Closely With Departmental Heads
Minister Tasks Corps Members On Culture
Coomassie Urge PMB On Repatriation Of Nigerians In SA
Tambuwal Appoints Former LEADERSHIP Editor As Media Aide
MOST POPULAR
- FEATURED10 hours ago
CBN Orders Private, Public Firms To Pay Salaries, Taxes, Pensions Electronically
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
FG Begins Deduction Of N614bn Budget Support Funds From States
- NEWS24 hours ago
Imo West Tribunal Judgement A Temporary Set Back – Hon Nwawuba
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Anxiety In APC, PDP As Tribunal Delivers Judgement Today
- NEWS24 hours ago
NLC To Approach ICJ For Review Of Judgment On Ceding Of Bakassi
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
EFCC, FBI Recover N92m, $169,850 Fro m ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ Boys
- NEWS24 hours ago
Obaseki’s Reforms: Rapid Delivery Of C-Of-Os Excite Edo Residents
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Court Orders Final Forfeiture Of Diezani’s $40m Jewelry To FG