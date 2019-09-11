Others
‘Only 49% Of School-age Children Have Access To Education In Adamawa’
A survey by Centre for LSD has revealed that only 49 per cent of school-age children have access to basic education in Adamawa State.
Acting executive director of the centre, Mr Monday Osasah, made this disclosure at a three-day capacity building workshop on train the trainer to advance the campaign on girl-child education.
Osasah said that in Maiha local government area for instance, only about three or four of every 10 school-age girls were in primary or secondary school.
He further noted that out of 1,736,546 school-age children, only 849,912 (49 per cent) were enrolled in primary and secondary schools.
The report further said that population of females aged 5-19 in the state was 843,024; only 383,380 (45.5 per cent) were in school, leaving 459,644 out of school.
The training he said was geared towards promoting girl-child education and enhancing the involvement of the girl-child in developing the society through education.
The project with the theme: “Community- led Collective Action for Girl Education,” is being implemented in partnership with Malala Fund.
