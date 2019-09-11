PMB Greets Chief Gabriel Igbinedion At 85

President Muhammadu Buhari ,has felicitated with Esama of the Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, on his 85th birthday yesterday, saluting his high sense of patriotism, love for humanity and dedication to helping the poor and underprivileged.

As the Esama of Benin turns 85, the president in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, noted his contributions to the nation’s development as a serial entrepreneur who finds joy in investing in sectors that directly impact on the livelihood of Nigerians, including education, health, transportation and the media.

While joining his family, friends and associates to celebrate the milestone, the president believes Chief Igbinedion’s active role in Nigeria’s business space, inspired many younger people to start-up companies that have continued to buoy the economy, saying that his contributions to national development would remain appreciated.

President Buhari prayed that Almighty God would grant the Esama of Benin good health, strength and longer life to continue the good work.