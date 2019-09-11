NEWS
PMB Greets Chief Gabriel Igbinedion At 85
President Muhammadu Buhari ,has felicitated with Esama of the Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, on his 85th birthday yesterday, saluting his high sense of patriotism, love for humanity and dedication to helping the poor and underprivileged.
As the Esama of Benin turns 85, the president in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, noted his contributions to the nation’s development as a serial entrepreneur who finds joy in investing in sectors that directly impact on the livelihood of Nigerians, including education, health, transportation and the media.
While joining his family, friends and associates to celebrate the milestone, the president believes Chief Igbinedion’s active role in Nigeria’s business space, inspired many younger people to start-up companies that have continued to buoy the economy, saying that his contributions to national development would remain appreciated.
President Buhari prayed that Almighty God would grant the Esama of Benin good health, strength and longer life to continue the good work.
MOST READ
Board Chairman Drums Support For Girl-Child Education
Xenophobia Attacks: Group Calls For UN, AU Intervention
We Will End Open Defecation In Abuja In 2025 – FCTA
Abaji Chairman Advices Cabinet To Work Closely With Departmental Heads
Minister Tasks Corps Members On Culture
Coomassie Urge PMB On Repatriation Of Nigerians In SA
Tambuwal Appoints Former LEADERSHIP Editor As Media Aide
MOST POPULAR
- FEATURED10 hours ago
CBN Orders Private, Public Firms To Pay Salaries, Taxes, Pensions Electronically
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
FG Begins Deduction Of N614bn Budget Support Funds From States
- NEWS24 hours ago
Imo West Tribunal Judgement A Temporary Set Back – Hon Nwawuba
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Anxiety In APC, PDP As Tribunal Delivers Judgement Today
- NEWS24 hours ago
NLC To Approach ICJ For Review Of Judgment On Ceding Of Bakassi
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
EFCC, FBI Recover N92m, $169,850 Fro m ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ Boys
- NEWS24 hours ago
Obaseki’s Reforms: Rapid Delivery Of C-Of-Os Excite Edo Residents
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Court Orders Final Forfeiture Of Diezani’s $40m Jewelry To FG