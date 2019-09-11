PMB Loses Staff Who Served Him For 30 Years

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the passing out of a loyal and honest staff, Buhari Nalado Sandamu, who served him and his family for more than 30 years.

“I have lost a good and honest caretaker,’’ said the president in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, who offered prayers for the repose of his house keeper, who was better known as ‘Commander’.

“I have lost a prudent and a wonderful custodian who did so well taking care of my country home in Daura. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen,” President Buhari added.

The President sent a delegation to the family of the bereaved in Sandamu local government area in Katsina, comprising senior special assistant, domestic and household matters, Sarki Abba; senior special assistant, media and publicity, Garba Shehu and state chief of protocol, Amb. Lawal Kazaure.

The president’s housekeeper, Saleh Yuguda, was also on the delegation that visited the family of the bereaved.

Commander died at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano on Monday.