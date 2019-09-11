NEWS
PMB Loses Staff Who Served Him For 30 Years
President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the passing out of a loyal and honest staff, Buhari Nalado Sandamu, who served him and his family for more than 30 years.
“I have lost a good and honest caretaker,’’ said the president in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, who offered prayers for the repose of his house keeper, who was better known as ‘Commander’.
“I have lost a prudent and a wonderful custodian who did so well taking care of my country home in Daura. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen,” President Buhari added.
The President sent a delegation to the family of the bereaved in Sandamu local government area in Katsina, comprising senior special assistant, domestic and household matters, Sarki Abba; senior special assistant, media and publicity, Garba Shehu and state chief of protocol, Amb. Lawal Kazaure.
The president’s housekeeper, Saleh Yuguda, was also on the delegation that visited the family of the bereaved.
Commander died at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano on Monday.
MOST READ
Board Chairman Drums Support For Girl-Child Education
Xenophobia Attacks: Group Calls For UN, AU Intervention
We Will End Open Defecation In Abuja In 2025 – FCTA
Abaji Chairman Advices Cabinet To Work Closely With Departmental Heads
Minister Tasks Corps Members On Culture
Coomassie Urge PMB On Repatriation Of Nigerians In SA
Tambuwal Appoints Former LEADERSHIP Editor As Media Aide
MOST POPULAR
- FEATURED10 hours ago
CBN Orders Private, Public Firms To Pay Salaries, Taxes, Pensions Electronically
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
FG Begins Deduction Of N614bn Budget Support Funds From States
- NEWS24 hours ago
Imo West Tribunal Judgement A Temporary Set Back – Hon Nwawuba
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Anxiety In APC, PDP As Tribunal Delivers Judgement Today
- NEWS24 hours ago
NLC To Approach ICJ For Review Of Judgment On Ceding Of Bakassi
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
EFCC, FBI Recover N92m, $169,850 Fro m ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ Boys
- NEWS24 hours ago
Obaseki’s Reforms: Rapid Delivery Of C-Of-Os Excite Edo Residents
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Court Orders Final Forfeiture Of Diezani’s $40m Jewelry To FG