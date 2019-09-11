NEWS
Rivers: We Will Ensure Reconciliation In APC – Caretaker C’mittee
The newly inaugurated Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has said it will work for the success of the reconciliation of various factions of the party in the state, being initiated by the party’s national leadership.
The five-man Caretaker Committee was inaugurated on Monday in Abuja by the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiohmole.
Chairman of the Committee, Barrister Isaac Abbot Ogbobula, who spoke to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, denied insinuations that APC has gone into extinct in Rivers State.
Ogbobula said: “Clearly yes, we have plans of reconciling members of the party in Rivers State. At our inauguration as a Caretaker Committee, the National Chairman, indeed said there is the need for reconciliation, unity and all of that.
“He clearly stated at that same event that he was going to send a high-powered team from Abuja for that purpose. Ours is to expect and receive the team. We will assist them in ensuring that the objective is achieved.
“To correct an impression, APC is still in existence in Rivers State. APC is still strong; APC merely did not participate in the 2019 general elections.
“APC is there; what we have is a disagreement in-house and the national party leadership has graciously promised to send eminent members of the party for the purpose of reconciling members and moving the party forward.”
