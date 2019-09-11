‘Situation In Northeast Could Lead To Bigger Problem’

The situation in the north-east if not urgently addressed could bring bigger problem on Nigeria in the future, Christian Aid (CAID) said yesterday.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of Christian Aid, Amanda Mukwashi, who paid a courtesy visit on Borno State deputy governor, Alhaji Usman Kadafur, said with the number of out of school children in the north-east, Nigeria was siting on a time bomb.

Mukwashi, who was at selected internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps in Maiduguri said, “If you have 10 or 12 years old that are not in school at the moment, how are you preparing them for the future.

“What happens in the future if they miss out on education, this is a loss to a generation and if this generation does not get education, it could be problematic and to save ourselves the problem of the future, we need to invest in actually educating these young people.”

She also raised concerns that in some of the camps visited where there were schools, the teachers were no where to be found.

“Let us provide the teachers, and I do not think it is for lack of people who are qualified. So let us look for the teachers and pay them, let us get them into the classrooms so that we can provide good quality education for this young people.

“Christian Aid is ready to collaborate with government, and other local actors so that we can see what can be done,”she said.

Mukwashi also lamented that the infrastructure at the camps were not the best and did not dignify the IDPs.

She urged the government to do something in this regard and work on the nutrition of the people on the camps especially pregnant women and lactating mothers.

She noted that though CAID is a faith-based organisation, it works for the good and benefit of all in spite of faith, with the aim of restoring dignity and well being to mankind.

The deputy governor, who was represented by his senior special assistant on Special Duties, Alfred Yahaya while welcoming Mukwashi and her team to the office, said the state government was willing to work with CAID to better the lot of the victims of insurgency in the state.

He said the state was looking up to more areas of collaboration with the organisation.