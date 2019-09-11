Stakeholders Identify Partnership As Catalyst For Agric Devt

As part of efforts geared towards achieving self-sufficiency in food production in the country, critical players in the agriculture sector have emphasised the need for partnership as a major driver in agricultural development in the country.

The stakeholders who converged in Abuja for the Feed Nigeria Summit tagged: “Unlocking Prosperity Through Partnership” emphasised the role of partnership for improved productivity in the sector, in line with Nigeria’s frontline role in the quest for Africa food security.

In his goodwill message titled: “United We Can Birth an African Green Revolution to Feed Africa: A Necessity for Transformative Development,” president, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, lamented that despite the huge potentials in the country’s agriculture sector in terms of comparative advantage to produce diverse crops, there was still high level of poverty, with over 60 per cent of the population living below the poverty line.

Adesina, who was represented by the director of agriculture at the AfDB, Dr. Martin Fregene, argued that the problems confronting the agriculture sector cannot be confronted and defeated by the force and power of an individual organisation, institution, intervention or policy but with combined force and power of strategic partners in the agricultural development space both local, national, regional, continental and global levels.

In a presentation centred on creating a prosperous economy through partnership based agro industrialisation, senior special adviser to the president of the AfDB, Prof. Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, stressed on the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) project and the plans of the AfDB to situate Nigeria as a staging ground.

In his keynote address, minister of agriculture and rural development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, emphasised the need to integrate components of the agriculture sector for the growth of Nigeria’s agroeconomy.

While reiterating the federal government’s commitment to project partnerships with all stakeholders in the sector, the minister advised government at all levels not to mix agriculture with politics.

“About 70 percent of government input in agriculture is taken away by politicians. Therefore, let us reduce the involvement of politics in agriculture”

In his remarks, deputy governor of Benue State, Engr Benson Abounu, stressed on the need to switch from theories to practicality through a deliberate effort aimed at policies implementation.

While commending the federal government’s efforts on fertilisers and seeds in the past months in Benue State, Abounu appealed to government at all levels to address the issue of insecurity and the effect of multiple taxation on agribusinesses.