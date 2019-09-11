We Will End Open Defecation In Abuja In 2025 – FCTA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said that it would soon embark on massive construction of public toilets in all the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to end open defecation in the territory in 2025.

The director, Abuja environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Alhaji Baba Shehu Lawan, disclosed this at the weekend during a sensitization programme on ‘Safe and Healthy Environments’/evacuation of wastes, organised by Rotary Club of Abuja Capital Territory (District 9125) at Sabon-Lugbe community, in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Lawan stated that the issue of open defecation is one of the things at the top agenda of the FCTA, adding that by 2025, all communities in the FCT must have public toilets, while all households must equally have latrines.

“The issue of open defecation is one the things at the top of the agenda of the FCTA. We want every household to have their latrines. The administration will soon embark on massive construction of public conveniences in all the area councils of the FCT.

This is to ensure that open defection within the FCT is eradicated in five years. So, by 2025, there will be no community in FCT without public toilet, either latrines in their houses or public conveniences in central locations.”

He charged the chief of Sabon-Lugbe community to sanction every resident of the community to ensure that their wastes are properly removed from their households and taken to the central collection centre.

Speaking earlier, the president of Rotary Club Abuja Capital Territory, Ndidi Uchuno, explained that the sensitization programme on ‘Safe and Healthy Environments ‘is one of the themative areas of the Rotary Club International.

Represented by Salihu Ibrahim Kindo, the president-elect of the club, Uchuno added that the club has adopted the community, because it wants to ensure cleanliness in the community, just as she appealed to residents of the area to own the project and to ensure environmental sanitation by not throwing refuse indiscriminately.

She noted that the club has invested a lot of time and resources to ensure that the community is clean, adding that the community must support the club to ensure the success of the project.