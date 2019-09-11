Yauri Emirate Appeals For Road Project Extension

The people of Kwanji and Gebbe districts of Yauri emirate in Shanga local government area of Kebbi State has called on Kebbi State governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu to extend his people oriented projects to their communities.

The spokesperson for the communities, Aminu Muhammad Gebbe told journalists that the communities were asking Governor Bagudu to extend the construction of Kaoje-Lafagu road which stopped at Lafagu to their communities in order to enable them carry their agricultural produce to the surrounding markets.

“On behalf of the thousands of electorates domiciled in Kwanji and Gebbe districts of Shanga local government area of Kebbi State, commend the giant strides of Kebbi State government under the able leadership of Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

“The governor has changed and turned around for good the fortunes of many communities in Kebbi State within the last four years. This is evident in the people oriented projects, initiated or completed in many communities across the state, one of such projects is the construction of Kaoje-Lafagu road, the impact of which traversed many communities hitherto disconnected from the world except during political campaigns.

“ We want the road project which now stopped at Lafagu, to be extended to Kwanji and Gebbe districts in Shanga local government area, an extension of about 60 kilometers from its current state”, he pleaded.

According to him, the communities were instrumental to the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 and 2019 general elections in Shanga local government area and significant numbers of people in the area are farmers producing cash crops such as groundnut, onion, rice and other crops in large quantity.

He lamented that lack of access road network in the area affects their ability to connect with the surrounding markets.