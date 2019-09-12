Bandits Sack Four Villages In Niger

Armed bandits have sacked four villages in two consecutive operations along Allawa forest of Rafi and Shiroro local government areas of Niger state.

The bandits laid siege on Kukoki village of Shiroro local government first on Monday and yesterday on three villages in Rafi Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger state, barely twenty-four hours after an attack on Kukoki village.

LEADERSHIP gathered from eye witness account that heavily armed bandits rode on twenty-one motor cycles carrying three people each, just as they ransacked Rafin-wayam, Rafin-kwakwa as well as Gidan Dogo-Gurgu villages .

It was learnt that the bandits while raiding the villages without the presence of security agents, shot repeatedly on the villagers, killing some and injuring others, before abducting many women.

It was gathered that the villagers who managed to escape, ran to Kagara, the headquarters of Rafi LGA where they took refuge in public buildings for safety.

A villager, Malam Dahiru , said the bandits encircled them at Rafin Wayam village and took food items before they left and went towards Pangu-Gari community.

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) Muhammad Dan Inna Abubakar, confirmed the attacks to LEADERSHIP, but said that he does not have the record of those killed , injured and displaced from the affected villages.

He stated that the police was changing the security architecture of the affected villages in order to bring normalcy to the affected villages, noting that policing the areas was not easy because of the difficult terrain, hence the need for change of strategies.

Meanwhile, LEADERSHIP gathered that following the renewed attacks on the villages bordering Birnin Gwari in Kaduna state, Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello yesterday held an extensive security meeting that lasted several hours, meant to strategise on how to repel further attack.