BUSINESS
Equities Market Rebounds With 0.39% Gain
Following successive decline in the previous five trading sessions, the Nigeria equities market yesterday saw positive reaction from investors, as the market performance indicators grew by 0.39 per cent amid bargain hunting on some middle and large capitalised stocks.
The All Share Index (ASI) rose by 105.95 points or 0.39 per cent to 27,153.53 points. Accordingly, investors gained N52 billion in value as market capitalisation went up to N13.210 trillion.
The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Nestle Nigeria, Seplat Petroleum Development Company (Seplat), Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN), May and Baker Nigeria and FCMB Group.
Analysts at Afrinvest Limited said that “Despite the positive performance of the benchmark index yesterday, we expect market performance to be bearish in subsequent sessions in the absence of any market catalyst. Nevertheless, we do not rule out the possibility of bargain hunting activities.”
Market breadth closed positive as 19 stocks recorded gains relative to 13 losers. May and Baker Nigeria recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent, to close at N2.09, per share. Union Diagnostic & Clinical Services followed with a gain 8.70 per cent to close at 25 kobo, while UACN Property Development Company appreciated by 5.93 per cent to close at N1.25, per share.
FCMB Group went up by 5.81 per cent to close at N1.64, while Seplat appreciated by 5.63 per cent to close at N450, per share.
On the other hand, Chams and Livestock Feeds led the losers’ chart by 7.69 per cent each, to close at 24 kobo and 39 kobo, respectively, while Linkage Assurance followed with a decline of 5.77 per cent to close at 49 kobo, per share.
Aiico Insurance lost 4.69 per cent to close at 61 kobo, while AXA Mansard Insurance shed 2.78 per cent to close at N1.75, per share.
MOST READ
Fake CP Arrested In Zamfara
Bandits Sack Four Villages In Niger
5 killed, Others Missing As Militias Attack Taraba Village
Blame Past Governments For Insecurity – Ominiwe
Issues That Will Determine Kogi Governorship Poll
Ooni Of Ife Endorses Obaseki’s Administration
Ondo APC Mourns Death Of Kidnapped Professor
MOST POPULAR
- FEATURED23 hours ago
CBN Orders Private, Public Firms To Pay Salaries, Taxes, Pensions Electronically
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
FG Begins Deduction Of N614bn Budget Support Funds From States
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Anxiety In APC, PDP As Tribunal Delivers Judgement Today
- OPINION19 hours ago
Why The Igala Are Rooting For Gov Yahaya Bello
- COVER STORIES3 hours ago
Nigerian Borders Remain Closed – Customs
- CRIME1 hour ago
Soldiers Rescue Kidnapped Passengers Along Kaduna-Abuja Highway
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
EFCC, FBI Recover N92m, $169,850 Fro m ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ Boys
- OPINION22 hours ago
Araraume Vs Ihedioha: Judgement Day Is Here