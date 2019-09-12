CRIME
Fake CP Arrested In Zamfara
Zamfara state police command has arrested a notorious fraudster who impersonated as police commissioner.
Briefing newsmen in Gusau, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu said, “One Ibrahim Mohammed of Moriki town in Zamfara state has been parading himself as CP Usman Nagogo in charge of Zamfara”.
The police spokesman, said the culprit had already defrauded a Senator representing Zamfara West Senatorial Zone, Senator Lawali Hassan Dan,iya of N1.8 million.
According to SP Mohammed, the fake police commissioner, succeeded in deceiving the Senator through phone calls via phone number 08138888205, where the sum of N1.6 million was transferred to his account.
“Another N200,000 was also transferred to the fake CP by the Senator through his account as Sallah gift to buy ram”.
The fake CP also called the Senator on phone and told him that he gave him three slots for cadet ASP and three slots for cadet inspector and demanded the Senator to pay the sum of N2 million for both slots.
Following this development, the Senator directed his personal assistant to transfer the sum of N1.6 million to the fake police commissioner.
The PPRO stated that, “Based on the complaint from the affected senator, the police commenced investigation where they finally traced the fake CP through his GSM and apprehended him in Gusau town.
“During the interrogation, the fake CP, Ibrahim Mohammed confessed that he committed the offence leveled against him”.
His Mercedes car valued at N1.4million was confiscated and kept at the state police command for further action.
