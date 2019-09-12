Connect with us
Fire Guts Section Of Ibadan NNPC Depot

A raging inferno has consumed a section of the Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Apata, Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to an official of the corporation, the incident occurred at the loading section of the depot.

As at the time of filing this report, men of the Oyo State Fire Service were  battling with the inferno.

The fire incidence caused traffic gridlock around the Odo-Ona-Apata Road and Bembo-Government College Area.

The Apata depot of the NNPC was re-commissioned in October 2017 after long neglect.

