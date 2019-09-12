Judge’s Absence Stalls Re-arraignment Of Notorious Land Speculator

Absence of a trial judge at the Ogun state Magistrates’ Court 1, sitting in Sagamu judicial division, stalled the continuous trial of a notorious land speculator, Otunba Kamorudeen Lamina, also known as “Sir Kay Oluwo”, who was accused of killing three persons over a disputed land in the area.

The trial judge, B.J. Ojikutu had on the 22nd of August, 2019 when the matter first came up, fixed yesterday 11th September, 2019 for the commencement of trial, but ordered that Lamina be reminded at the cell of the Nigeria Correctional Services in Sagamu, Ogun State.

But the on-going judicial vacation, which spanned till yesterday September 11 however, prevented the trial judge from proceeding with the matter which date had earlier been fixed prior to the commencement of the vacation.

Lamina, a.k.a. Sir K. Oluwo is standing trial on a four count charge, bothering on murder and armed robbery in the suit number MSH/82C/2011 preferred against him by the state’s Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

In the charge sheet, copy of which was obtained by our correspondent in the state, Sir K. Oluwo along with others who are still at large, were accused of killing the trio of Akeem Adegbaru, Fatai Adeleye and Adebiyi Adelakun by killing them with cutlasses.

The accused allegedly committed the crime at Ologbon Odukosi village in the Sagamu Magisterial district around March 9, 2011, an offense said to have been contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the criminal laws of Ogun state.

The charge sheet also read that on the same date, Sir K. Oluwo along with his other accomplishes still at large, robbed one Madam Saka Gbemisola, Kareem Bello and many others of the sum of N180, 000, an electronic Theodolite valued at N30, 000 and wrist watches, gsm headphones, clothes among others, while they were armed with guns, axes, cutlasses and knives among other dangerous weapons.

The offence was said to have been contrary to “and punishable under Section 1(2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004”.

But Sir K. Oluwo, who was brought to court yesterday, was hurriedly whisked away from the court premises around 9: 15a.m when it became obvious that the court was not going to sit.