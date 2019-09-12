NAHCON Concludes Hajj 2019 Return Journey

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has concluded the 2019 hajj operations.

A statement by the head, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, said the commission yesterday registered its last flight NGL 2124 Max Air, back to Nigeria, signifying the end of the 2019 hajj operations.

The commission said it concluded this year’s hajj operations three days ahead of schedule.

“The commission, therefore, has the honour of expressing gratitude to the Almighty for facilitating the successful conclusion of 2019 hajj airlift back to Nigeria, three days ahead of schedule.

The exercise that started on 17th of August spanned 26 days under 91 trips.

“NAHCON chairman, Barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, hence, seized this opportunity to congratulate and commend Nigerian state pilgrims’ welfare board officials and executives for their patience, dedication and support to their respective pilgrims. It is the Commission’s prayer that the Almighty continues to guide all pilgrims’ operatives towards success in the discharge of their responsibilities to them,” the statement said.

The commission expressed appreciation to Max Air and FlyNas for their efficiency in airlifting pilgrims and their luggage safely to Nigeria within the fixed time.

This is just as it commended the civil conduct of Nigerian pilgrims during the hajj exercise through which they carved a positive name for themselves in the holy land.