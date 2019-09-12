Nigerian Borders Remain Closed – Customs

The federal government said all borders will continue to remain close until border countries agreed with the Nigeria’s terms.

This was stated by the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali on a border monitoring tour at Maigatari in Jigawa state.

He said border security is the key to national security.

He explained that the borders where closed to checkmate three issues, including importation of arms and animations, smuggling and human trafficking.

Hameed Ali further stated that since the bordering countries cannot help Nigeria in curbing the problems, Nigeria must design a way to protect its citizens.

“If neighboring countries are making income through taxation of smuggled goods to our country, we will continue to shut down our borders until they agreed and signed all the protocol documents that will allow for the relaxation of the borders,” he declared.

He noted that various achievements were recorded after the introduction of Federal Government border drilled policy, which is helping in improving the economy of the country.

“We achieved in stopping the importation of arms, illicit foods and most importantly the illegal exportation of petroleum products,” he stated.

Ali lamented that some Customs officers were conniving with smugglers to carry out their mission.