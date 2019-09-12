COVER STORIES
Nigerian Borders Remain Closed – Customs
The federal government said all borders will continue to remain close until border countries agreed with the Nigeria’s terms.
This was stated by the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali on a border monitoring tour at Maigatari in Jigawa state.
He said border security is the key to national security.
He explained that the borders where closed to checkmate three issues, including importation of arms and animations, smuggling and human trafficking.
Hameed Ali further stated that since the bordering countries cannot help Nigeria in curbing the problems, Nigeria must design a way to protect its citizens.
“If neighboring countries are making income through taxation of smuggled goods to our country, we will continue to shut down our borders until they agreed and signed all the protocol documents that will allow for the relaxation of the borders,” he declared.
He noted that various achievements were recorded after the introduction of Federal Government border drilled policy, which is helping in improving the economy of the country.
“We achieved in stopping the importation of arms, illicit foods and most importantly the illegal exportation of petroleum products,” he stated.
Ali lamented that some Customs officers were conniving with smugglers to carry out their mission.
MOST READ
Development In Nigeria’s Tertiary Institutions With High Impact Intervention Projects
178 Nigerians Arrive From South Africa
Why I Created New Ministries – PMB
UK Re-introduces 2-year Post Study Work Visa
Insecurity: US Assures NAF Of Support
NAHCON Concludes Hajj 2019 Return Journey
PMB’s Victory Has Validated The People’s Mandate – GOGAN
MOST POPULAR
- FEATURED21 hours ago
CBN Orders Private, Public Firms To Pay Salaries, Taxes, Pensions Electronically
- COVER STORIES21 hours ago
Anxiety In APC, PDP As Tribunal Delivers Judgement Today
- COVER STORIES21 hours ago
FG Begins Deduction Of N614bn Budget Support Funds From States
- COVER STORIES21 hours ago
EFCC, FBI Recover N92m, $169,850 Fro m ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ Boys
- COVER STORIES21 hours ago
Court Orders Final Forfeiture Of Diezani’s $40m Jewelry To FG
- OPINION20 hours ago
Araraume Vs Ihedioha: Judgement Day Is Here
- OPINION17 hours ago
Why The Igala Are Rooting For Gov Yahaya Bello
- COVER STORIES21 hours ago
Osinbajo Flags Off National Livestock Transformation Plan