NEWS
Obaseki Seeks Partnership With Surveyors On Project Evaluation, Execution
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has urged the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) to partner with his administration in delivering value in the execution of government projects.
The governor made the call during a courtesy visit by executives of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, at Government House, in Benin City, Edo State capital.
On execution of projects, he said, “Our focus as a government is to ensure value for money since we don’t have enough resources.
However, we are under the obligation to deliver service to our people.
For all the projects we undertake as a government, we need to ensure we get value for what we spend. Government projects attract higher cost and we need value for money spent.”
Obaseki noted that his administration will collaborate with the Institute in ensuring government derives maximum value from executed projects, as it would work out a strategy for the Institute to vet all aspects of contracts and projects, adding, “We hope to work with you to re-enact the standard and ensure we follow the right processes that ensures we drive value for money spent.”
The Chairman, Edo State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, Mr. Elizeus Ufuah, commended the developmental initiatives of the Obaseki-led administration and leadership qualities of the governor.
He said the government’s initiatives are geared towards infrastructural development, poverty alleviation and improving the welfare of residents in the state.
