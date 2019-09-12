OPEC Cuts 2020 Oil Demand Forecast

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) yesterday cut its forecast for growth in world oil demand in 2020 due to an economic slowdown, an outlook the producer group said highlighted the need for ongoing efforts to prevent a new glut of crude.

In a monthly report, the OPEC said oil demand worldwide would expand by 1.08 million barrels per day, 60,000 bpd less than previously estimated, and indicated the market would be in surplus.

The weaker outlook amid a U.S.-China trade war and Brexit could press the case for OPEC and its allies to maintain or adjust their policy of cutting output.

Iraq said ministers would on Thursday discuss whether deeper cuts were needed.

OPEC, in the report, lowered its forecast for world economic growth in 2020 to 3.1 per cent from 3.2 per cent and said next year’s increase in oil demand would be outpaced by “strong growth” in supply from rival producers such as the United States.“This highlights the shared responsibility of all producing countries to support oil market stability to avoid unwanted volatility and a potential relapse into market imbalance,” the report said.

OPEC, Russia and other producers have since Jan. 1 implemented a deal to cut output by 1.2 million bpd.

The alliance, known as OPEC+, in July renewed the pact until March 2020 and a committee reviewing the pact meets on Thursday.

Oil prices LCOc1 pared an earlier gain after the report was released to sit just below 63 dollars a barrel. Despite the OPEC-led cut, oil has tumbled from April’s 2019 peak above 75 dollars, pressured by trade concerns and an economic slowdown.

The report said oil inventories in industrialized economies fell in July, a development that could ease OPEC concern over a possible glut.

Even so, stocks in July exceeded the five-year average – a yardstick OPEC watches closely – by 36 million barrels.