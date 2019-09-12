POLITICS
PMB’s Victory At Tribunal, Victory For Nigerians, APC – Anyanwu
A member of the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Nduka Anyanwu has described the decision of the 5-man panel of Justices of the Presidential Election Tribunal to uphold the election of President Muhammadu Buhari as victory for Nigerians and APC.
Anyanwu said this while congratulating the President on his victory. He noted that over the last 4 years, the Buhari led government has steered Nigeria away from the uninspiring trend which characterized governance during the reign of the People’s Democratic Party.
Anyanwu described Buhari’s victory at the Tribunal as an opportunity for Nigerians to experience more years of purposeful leadership.
“President Buhari has by his disposition shown to be what Nigeria needs at this time. Having been saddled with the uphill task of riviving a country left to bleed to death by the PDP, Buhari has through many of his actions restored sanity in governance
“Today, we have a country where building and rebuilding of infrastructure have taken the centre stage. Gradually we are returning to the era where the abundant wealth of Nigeria is being utilized purposefully”, he said.
Chief Anyanwu however noted that the victory means more work for the APC and the government, as Nigerians are in high hopes that this victory which is a true reflection of the wishes of the people will enhance the pace of the delivery of the dividends of democracy in the country.
“The APC must through the strength that this judicial victory has afforded it, reinvigorate itself for future elections in order to consolidate on the gains the party has recorded so far”, he said.
MOST READ
PMB’s Victory At Tribunal, Victory For Nigerians, APC – Anyanwu
Judge’s Absence Stalls Re-arraignment Of Notorious Land Speculator
Obaseki Seeks Partnership With Surveyors On Project Evaluation, Execution
Kwara Births First International Cattle Market With N27.8bn Projected Turnover
Feed Nigeria Summit: Stakeholders Identify Partnership As Catalyst For Agric Devt
Obaseki Congratulates Buhari On Victory At Presidential Election Petition Tribunal
Fake CP Arrested In Zamfara
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES4 hours ago
Nigerian Borders Remain Closed – Customs
- CRIME3 hours ago
Soldiers Rescue Kidnapped Passengers Along Kaduna-Abuja Highway
- NEWS2 hours ago
FG To Set Deadline For Minimum Wage Adjustment Negotiation
- NEWS2 hours ago
Elumelu: Wike Lambasts PDP Investigative Committee
- OPINION20 hours ago
Why The Igala Are Rooting For Gov Yahaya Bello
- OPINION23 hours ago
Araraume Vs Ihedioha: Judgement Day Is Here
- POLITICS22 hours ago
APC Maltreated Me Despite Sacrifices, Contributions- Says Okorocha
- CRIME22 hours ago
EFCC, FBI Recover N92m, $169,850 From Internet Fraudsters In Joint Operation