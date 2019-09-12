PMB’s Victory Has Validated The People’s Mandate – GOGAN

A non-governmental organisation, the Good Governance Ambassadors of Nigeria (GOGAN), has lauded the affirmation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election by the Presidential Election Tribunal.

Reacting to the tribunal‘s judgement, GOGAN national coordinator, Chief Felix Idiga, commended members of the tribunal for dismissing the petition against the election of President Buhari, saying it has further validated the people’s mandate.

Chief Idiga said the judiciary has, again shown that emotions and sentiments are, indeed, alien to law.

He said that as an organisation that traversed every nook and cranny of the country to canvass votes for Mr President, that GOGAN expected nothing less than the outright dismissal of the petition as the tribunal did.

He noted that the president’s judicial victory was won on the strength of the nation’s constitution, just as his overwhelming victory was won in February on the basis of a populist mandate.

According to him, it was no surprise, therefore, that the petition of Atiku and the PDP was torn to shreds and dismissed unanimously by the five-man panel.

“The Tribunal has made it clear that Mr President was not qualified, but eminently qualified to contest in the February 23 presidential election, on the basis of educational qualification and professional attainment”.

“It was glaring and clear to even the blind from the very onset that the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, were merely embarking on an academic exercise at the tribunal’.

“As the tribunal has affirmed, the election was free and fair, and the final result should stand. It is, indeed, time to move to the Next Level,” GOGAN stated.