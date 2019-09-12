NEWS
UK Re-introduces 2-year Post Study Work Visa
As part of post Brexit plan, the UK has re-introduced the two-year post-study work visa for international students. The return of the scheme was announced by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The scheme has been reportedly re-introduced as a part of a package of government measures to boost numbers of overseas students after Brexit.
The UK’s Department for Education stated that there is no limit on the number of international students that can study in the UK. Hence, to ensure that the UK continues to attract and welcome foreign students, the post-study leave period will be extended to six months for undergraduate and master’s students and for a year for doctoral students.
Along with re-introducing the two-year post-study work visa, the UK government will also consider improving the visa process for the applicants and support student employment.
The two-year post-study work visa scheme was scrapped in 2012 by former British Prime Minister Theresa May.
With the introduction of the scheme, Indian students will be allowed to stay in the UK for two years after graduating.
Currently, most foreign undergraduate and master’s students are allowed to stay and work in the UK for only four months and those at 27 universities on a pilot scheme get six months.
