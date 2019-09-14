ALGON Resolves Leadership Crisis

No fewer than 36 members including the deputy National President and Chairman of Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna State passed a vote of confidence in their President, Hon. Alabi.

These was followed by the recent leadership tussle rocking Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), where a group of protesters had earlier on Thursday morning demanded that the National President of the association, Hon. David Kolade Alabi should handover to his deputy.

The group of protesters, under the auspices of Concerned Citizens for Justice and Accountability who were armed with placards with various inscriptions such as: “LCDA is not recognized”, “LCDA is not recognised in 774 LGs in Nigeria”, among others had claimed Hon. Alabi is qualified to hold the office, saying it contravenes the constitution of association.

Briefing journalists at the end of their NEC meeting, the Secretary-General of association, Hajia Binta Bello who read the communiqué dismissed a report that earlier claimed the National President has been sacked, stressing that “the recent purported removal are lies in its entirety as the allegations raised were mere exhibition of ignorance on the part of mischief makers.”

The communiqué partly read, “Hon. Kolade’s recent purported removal was the most unfortunate fake news of our time and should be ignored in its letters and spirit. Whereas, the faceless ‘Andrew ALU’ is unknown to the body of ALGON. All allegations raised were mere exhibition of ignorance on the part of the architects who were misguided by deliberate mischief against ALGON constitution- page 11, section 19 sub 12.

“We wish to also unanimously express our unflinching loyalty to Hon. Kolade David Alabi’s leadership as the national president of ALGON and aver unequivocally our consensus solidarity as well as unbroken loyalty to his administration which is presently bringing back the ideas and objectives of its founding fathers as enshrined in section 2 of the constitution of our Association”.

However, the Deputy National President, Mahmud Mohammed Aliyu also distanced himself from the news making the rounds that he had assumed the position as the National president of ALGON.

He said “among my colleagues, if there is anyone who should be embarrassed is me. When this news happened, Mr. President called me and I advised him to hold an emergency NEC meeting. I want to say this again that I aspired to contest for the sit of the national president of ALGON but the BOT chairman Hon. Odunayo Ategbero approached me with valid reasons brought before me to step down my ambition which I agreed and that is how I was elected as the deputy national president”.

Aliyu emphasized that ” At the time when the BOT approached me in that direction, his words ‘once the sit of the president is vacant, automatically the deputy president will take over so that is what it is”. However, when the news broke out, I was embarrassed. Intact that is the greatest embarrassment I have ever received”.