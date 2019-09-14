 ALGON Warns Against Conduct Of LG Election In Oyo

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Oyo State chapter has warned Governor Seyi Makinde against conduct of local government election in the first quarter of next year.

The ALGON’s chairman, Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye in a statement described the governor’s decision of conducting local government election in 33 local councils in the state in defiance of court’s judgment as an act of mischief.

Apparently reaction to the governor’s statement to mark his 100 days in office to set up set up Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) and conduct fresh local government elections in the first quarter of next year, the association said it views “this illegal plan by the governor as utter act of reckless disobedience to courts and what the courts have consistently called “executive lawlessness” in the face of an extant judgement he remains in disobedience of.

“When a case is still in court, and there are direct declaratory pronouncements of a court of law that forbids and nullified the boastful chant being made by Mr Governor, it is not only mischievous, but out-rightly illegal and sheer disregard to the constitution Mr Governor swore to uphold and defend to make such statements.

“Let Mr Governor and other institutions that may choose to follow this illegal path be notified that any illegal appointments or elections proposed or planned or executed shall be struck down by our courts whose responsibility is to protect our constitutional rights and principles when those purportedly elected to do so fail us.

“It is preposterous that having admitted to have illegally terminated the tenure of OYSIEC members, our governor still boasts of and broadcasts this illegality on air with sheer impunity. Such is the level the exalted office of governor has been reduced to”, it said.

ALGON reiterated that the governor had no constitutional right to dissolve elected local government councils nor did he have the power to dissolve OYSIEC not to talk of him boasting to conduct fresh elections in the state while the tenure of elected chairmen remains.

“We reject any further illegal acts from the office of the governor to circumvent the law, ambush the court, and abuse the constitutional oath while our House of Assembly looks the other way.

“If the governor is sensing judicial defeat in the government after-thought appeal, rather than resort to panicky ambush of the judgement, he should be calm as the eventual return of elected local government chairmen and councilors will not diminish the status of Mr Governor. In fact, it will enhance his status as an elected governor presiding over a state with democratically elected local governments. A lie that persists 20 years, will still come to an end eventually”, it added.

The association commended the governor for his giant stride in office especially for prompt payment of salaries in the state in his first 100 days in office and wished him well as he continues to stir the ship of leadership.

“We sincerely pray that he will not wreck the ship by the acts of omission or commission as the ship sails for four years in this new water ‘omi tuntun’ administration.

“We equally pray that, like water, Mr. Governor’s tenure will be odourless and not lacking necessary policy and well thought out programmes, to deliver good governance to our people”.