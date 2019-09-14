ENTERTAINMENT
Asa Set Date For “LUCID” Release
Almost four months after her 2019 single, “The Beginning”, Nigerian soul singer-songwriter, Asa, has revealed the date for her latest and fourth studio album, “Lucid”.
This album is coming five years after her last album, the 14-track “Bed of Stones” (2014) which had hit records such as “Dead Again”, “Eyo”, “Bed of Stone” and many others.
According to the talented recording artiste, “Lucid” will be released in October 2019 but it is already available for pre-order.
This announcement was made via social media by the France-based Nigerian singer where she said, “I have waited a long time to share this with you. My new album #LUCID out October 11. Preorder now: link in bio.#asa #lucid #newalbum.”
MOST READ
France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron To Return To Teaching
WHO, Others Harp On Regular Exercise For Healthy Living
EFCC Arrests Fidelity Bank Employee For Allegedly Stealing N137m
Xenophobia: Obasanjo Writes Buthelezi
Nigeria Hosts African Solidarity Meeting With Cuba
Banditry: NAF To Deploy Air Assets To Niger
Health Workers Honour National Eye Centre CMD
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: Mass Defection Looms In PDP
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
$9.6bn Judgement : P&ID Contract, A Well Organised Scam, FG Insists
-
Others11 hours ago
Lessons From Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
PMB Greets Etsu Nupe At 67
-
NEWS6 hours ago
Police Alerts Maiduguri Residents On Criminals Removing Money From Parked Vehicles
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Govs Frustrating Financial Autonomy For Judiciary – JUSUN
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
30 Kidnap Victims Regain Freedom In Katsina
-
NEWS5 hours ago
Jettison Plans To Appeal Judgement, CSO Tells Atiku