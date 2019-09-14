SPORTS
Corruption Probe: ICPC Seals Shehu Dikko’s Residence
The Abuja residence of 2nd Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Mallam Shehu Dikko, has been sealed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).
This is following an order of forfeiture of the property by a Federal High Court, yesterday, according to the Cable.
The ICPC sealed Dikko’s No. 1 River Benue, Maitama residence.
The house was sealed by the commission over a fresh corruption investigation on the federation.
According to the ICPC, the investigation is to uncover financial malpractices in the football association, allegedly involving Dikko and other executives.
Rasheedat Okoduwa, ICPC spokesperson, told TheCable that Dikko’s property was sealed following fresh corruption charges against him and some other executives of the NFF.
“It is true that ICPC sealed Shehu Dikko’s Maitama residence this morning,” she said.
“He is being investigated with others over fresh corruption charges. It has nothing to do with the cases of SPIP or EFCC.”
MOST READ
Ikpeazu Proffers Solution To Global Terrorism, Insecurity
Insecurity: Coalition of Civil Society Activists, Human Rights Defenders Urge Buhari to Close More Borders
France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron To Return To Teaching
WHO, Others Harp On Regular Exercise For Healthy Living
EFCC Arrests Fidelity Bank Employee For Allegedly Stealing N137m
Xenophobia: Obasanjo Writes Buthelezi
Nigeria Hosts African Solidarity Meeting With Cuba
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: Mass Defection Looms In PDP
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
$9.6bn Judgement : P&ID Contract, A Well Organised Scam, FG Insists
-
Others12 hours ago
Lessons From Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
PMB Greets Etsu Nupe At 67
-
NEWS6 hours ago
Police Alerts Maiduguri Residents On Criminals Removing Money From Parked Vehicles
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Govs Frustrating Financial Autonomy For Judiciary – JUSUN
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
30 Kidnap Victims Regain Freedom In Katsina
-
NEWS6 hours ago
Jettison Plans To Appeal Judgement, CSO Tells Atiku