Female Lawmakers Dissociate Selves From ‘Fictitious’ Online Award Poll

High-ranking female lawmakers of the 9th National Assembly have dissociated themselves from an online poll, being organised by what they called “a suspicious and manipulative group,” the Nigerian Assembly Newspapers (NASSNEWS).

They claimed that they have been inundated with calls from Nigerians and well wishers over the “Most Active Female Lawmaker Of The Year” Award online contest, and which they knew nothing about, saying that it has become very embarrassing to them.

The national assembly management and the press corp have equally distanced themselves from the event, under the Nigeria Assembly Newspaper Orientation & Awards Ceremony, which is being organised by the Nigerian Assembly Newspapers (NASSNEWS), while describing it as “inappropriate and unprofessional.”

“NASS management is not involved in any such contest, the person who has been using the National Assembly name under the guise of a publisher of (NASSNews) has been warned by the director of Information, and appropriate action will soon be taken by the management against those using the name of the National Assembly inappropriately,” said, Dr Jerry Uhuo, deputy director, Research and Information, for the National Assembly management.

The organisers did not state the criteria for arriving at the names of the “Most Active Female Lawmakers of the Year,” listed persons in the online poll, fueling further speculations that the motive behind the award is less than noble.

In a disclaimer, Hon Nkeiru Onyejeocha, the deputy chief whip of the House of Representatives and Member, representing Isuikwato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, who was leading the poll as at the time of compiling this report, has asked the organisers of the award to discontinue the exercise or have her name removed from the contest.

On her part, Senator Uche Ekwunife (Anambra Central), in a statement by her senior legislative aide, Dr Chike Amobi, informed the general public that a notice had been sent to the organisers of the contest to kindly remove her name from the list of contestants.

The chairperson, House of Reps Press Corps, Mrs Grace Ike, has confirmed that the National Assembly press corps is on top of the matter and would soon take appropriate action against the organisers.