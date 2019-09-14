FG Proposes Increasing VAT To 7.5%

The federal government of Nigeria has proposed to increase the Value-Added Tax (VAT) from five per cent to 7.5 per cent, the Federal Ministry of Finance said in a statement that was issued late, yesterday. This is sequel to the recommendation of the presidential technical advisory committee.

Early this year, the Federal Government of Nigeria set up a technical advisory committee comprising competent and leading economists from both the public and private sectors, chaired by a renowned economist, Mr Bismack Rewane.

The committee, inaugurated on January 9th 2019, was to advise on the implementation of the new minimum wage. It submitted its report on March 21st 2019 in which one key recommendation to government was the VAT increase from five per cent to 7.5 per cent.

“The benefit of an increase in VAT is therefore, more beneficial to state governments and local government areas (LGAs) in the country, many of which are already facing difficult conditions. The proposed increase in VAT is therefore, expected to create additional fiscal space,” special adviser to the minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Yunusa Abdullahi said in the statement.

The proposed increase is subject to legislative intervention by the National Assembly, which will have to amend the revenue Act to reflect the proposed increase.

The existing VAT Act exempts the basic necessities such as food, medicines and education. It is expected that the exemptions will be maintained in the amended Act.

“It is gladdening that the VAT increase, if correctly implemented, could bring in huge revenues, which would actually reduce the fiscal deficit burden,” Abdullahi said.