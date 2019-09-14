Group Wants Police To Stop Intimidating Fatoyinmbo

A human right and social justice organisation, Social Justice League, has called on the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to stop harassing and intimidating the senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, over preliminary investigation into the allegation of rape leveled against him by Mrs Bukola Dakolo.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend, yesterday, in Abuja, jointly signed by the director of the organisation, Dr Atta Ogah, and secretary, Barrister Bitrus Godwin, said that it has been monitoring the controversial issues and the police handling of the case and cautioned the police not to make itself willing tools in the hands of external influences to pervert justice.

The statement also warned that it has found out details of the big pastors allegedly behind the ordeal of Pastor Fatoyinbo and unless they desist from their egoistic and evil ways fueled by jealousy and envy, it would soon expose them for the whole world to know the true identities of those behind the pulpit masks.

The group, arising from its quarterly policy review meeting, said that the Federal Capital Territory, observed that, “Rape allegation is a very serious matter that should not be glossed over; however, no one should be treated as if he or she is already guilty during and after investigation until a court of competent jurisdiction gives its final verdict on the matter strictly on law.”

The group chided the security agency for what it described as partisan approach in its investigation of the accused.

It decried that “why should they subject the pastor to humiliation by searching his house in Abuja for an offence allegedly committed in Ilorin 18 or 20 uncertain years ago? Why should his international passport be seized? That he will run away?”

According to the group, “We are surprised that the complainant (Bukola) appears to be enjoying preferential treatment in the hands of the police for a rather strange reason. Under normal circumstances, this is not supposed to be so,” the group stated.

According to the statement, the organisation, which is made up of lawyers and human rights defenders with total dedication and commitment to fighting for human and social justice rights of every Nigerian, is deeply worried by the antics of the police and other security agencies.