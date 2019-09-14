Ihedioha, Iwuanyanwu Move To Tackle Unemployment In Imo

The Imo state government has approved a mobile money / agent banking training (FINTECH) programme for 5,000 youths in the state so as to create job opportunities for the youths.

According to the commissioner for youths and social development, Okechukwu Umez-Eronini, the programme which is an initiative of the State Ministry of Technology Development in partnership with the Iwuanyanwu foundation and E-Transact International Plc in collaboration with the State Ministry of Youth and Social Development is aimed at Youth Empowerment and Skill Acquisition.

Umuezu-Eronini who disclosed this at the flag-off of the programme in Owerri stressed that with it, the youths would develop a positive attitude towards being self reliant and not dependent on white collar jobs. According to him, this programme would help in improving their quality, standard and entrepreneurial skills.

Eronini revealed that the innovation when fully implemented would create a crop of technologically and financially literate youths, empower them, eliminate high rate of crime and crime related activities in the state by its engagement to bring financial services closer to the people of the state in their various localities and also enhance the GDP of the state and the IGR collection.

Dr. Emmanuel .C Iwuanyanwu founder / chairman, “Iwuanyanwu foundation” highlighted that as an organization established in 1988 which seeks ways and means of improving the quality and standard of life of the people, the organization had since incorporation played major role in fighting unemployment in the award of scholarship to gifted students, in assisting students whose parents/families are unable to finance their education in development of infrastructure, endowments.

Chief Iwuanyanwu commended Governor Emeka Ihedioha for according priority to the welfare of youths in the state and enjoined the people of the state to support his administration which he said was divinely installed for the liberation of the masses.

Governor Ihedioha who flagged off the programme through his deputy Gerald Irona stressed that his rebuild Imo project was anchored on security, human capital development, infrastructure and technological development.

The governor added that youth empowerment, good governance and the welfare of the people would continue to enjoy a pride of place in his administration, adding that partnering with the organized private sector was crucial to move the state forward.

“We have set up a ministry that is technologically driven and ICT compliant to create jobs and to fight criminality in the state”.

Also speaking the commissioner for Technology Development, Nze Meekan Mgbenwelu said that the flag-off was indicative of the government’s acknowledged partnership for sustainable development, and which bring together public sector, private sector (E-Transact) and civil society (Iwuanyanwu foundation).

As part of the measures to ensure the success of the program, Mgbenwelu said that his ministry and that of youths and social development would undertake a rigorous monitoring of the program so that the beneficiaries obtain the very best quality training, stating that a programme monitoring and evaluation team would be established and regular reports provided.