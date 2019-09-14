Of Stakeholders, Transport Minister, NRC Concession And Shipping Line

Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated and assigned portfolios to 43 ministers that have been earlier screened by the Senate. Following the appointment, stakeholders in the transportation industry have set an agenda for the minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, whose ministry oversees the entire gamut of the nation`s rail sub-sector of the transport industry. In this piece, FIDELIS UGBOMEH examines critical areas that the minister has to throw his weight in order to achieve an efficient and dependable railway system in the country.

After a rigorous screening of 43 Ministers by the Senate, President Muhammadu Buhari on August 21, finally inaugurated and assigned portfolios to them in an elaborate event in Abuja to usher in the second tenure of his administration.

Out of the newly sworn in ministers four retained their positions and Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, Minister of Transportation was one of them.

In this second coming many are of the opinion that he was retained and relieved of the aviation portfolio to enable him complete the vision of the present administration to link all state capitals by rail as well as float a national carrier based on Public, Private, Partnership.

Suggesting ways forward for the rail sector, Mr. Godwin Obi, a veteran Journalist advised that Amaechi should concentrate and let Nigerians see infrastructure that can boost economic growth put in place.

He pointed out that two contractual agreements entered into during Amaechi’s first tenure: the General Electric, Federal Government agreement on the one year interim pact preparatory to 25 years concession of Nigerian Railway Corporation to General Electric, of United States could not be actualised as the latter pulled out of the agreement.

Obi said the second failed attempt was the partnership with a Switzerland based company to float a national shipping line in partnership with indigenous shippers supported by government equity, which could not see light of the day due to lack commitment on the part of key players involved in the partnership.

He said further that the minister should make it a point of duty to take a position on establishment of a National Shipping line, concession of NRC and disbursement of Cabotage Vessel Finance Fund (CVFF).

Obi averred that stakeholders cannot continue to pay levies and are not able to access the fund earmarked for development and growth of shipping in the country.

According to Obi the indigenous shippers don’t have capacity to convey petroleum products hence carriage of goods in and out of the waterways are dominated by multinational shipping companies.

He posited that the resources of the maritime sector are yet to be tapped adding that the benefits inherent in our waterways should be exploited for the benefit of Nigerians.

Obi stressed that the minister should empower Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) so as to enable it tap idle resources in Nigerian waters.

Another problem that defied solution during the last tenure of Amaechi was the Apapa and Tin-can port access road gridlocks where trucks/fuel tankers parked in long queues for several days awaiting to load /offload containers and petroleum products.

Commenting on the issue, Dr Boniface Aniebonam, Founder of National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) said the use of task force cannot solve the problem of traffic gridlock at Apapa and Tin can Island port, but rather, task force has compounded it.

He advised the truck owners to make provision for parking their vehicles at private parks instead of parking along the port access roads and overhead bridges expecting that one day government will construct parks for the private business of trucking.

Similarly, Chief Remi Ogungbemi, Chairman Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO) advised the Minister to use his good office to prevail on Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) and National Automotive Council (NAC) to assist members of the Association to acquire land and vehicles respectively so that members who benefit can make refunds over a period of time.

He noted that government intervention in affairs of truck owners has become necessary because members of the Association cannot afford to acquire land and purchase new trucks adding that new trucks fall within the range of N20 million and N40 million.

He stated further that Nigerian Shippers Council should insist on installation of Camera Circuit Television (CCTV) in all the terminals.

Mr. Eric Umezurike, the Managing Director First Rit Nigeria Limited, a transport and logistic company, said that minister should endeavour to kick start the construction of the East-West railway line adding the East-West railway line has more economic benefits.

He advised Amaechi to conclude negotiations on the Ibadan to Kano standard gauge railway line so that the vision to evacuate 30 million tons of cargoes from the Apapa port annually will come to fruition.

In their own suggestions, Transport Correspondents Association of Nigeria, (TCAN) has equally tasked the federal government on the need to construct more Standard gauge railway lines across the country so to suit change mantra of the present administration.

Lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for appointing Rotimi Amaechi and Gbemisola Saraki as the Ministers of Transport, the association’s Chairman, Mrs. Augusta Uchedinunuor in a statement issued recently in Lagos, expressed confidence that many pending projects would be completed as well as other ones springing up for better Nigeria.

She stressed that the assemblage of a star studded team in the duo of Rt.Hon. Rotimi Amaechi and Gbemisola Saraki reflects the unflinching commitment of present administration to take the nation’s transportation sector to the next level.

According to her, “We believe Saraki will also bring her experiences and competence to bear in supporting Amaechi who has, from the outset when he joined the Buhari government in 2015, showed a great zeal and passion for the transportation sector”.

The chairman posited that completion of the Lagos – Ibadan project will boost economic growth and to a large extent reduce traffic gridlock that has remained a regular feature of Apapa and Tin can Island ports

The TCAN boss expressed hope that minister will accomplish the plan to extend the Warri to Itakpe standard gauge railway line to Abuja and Warri port.

She commended the decision to establish a Manufacturing factory for coaches at Kajola, Ifo area of Ogun state as well as establishment of University of Transportation in Daura, Kastina State.

The Chairman also spoke about the need to construct the East-West coastline standard gauge railway line so as to avoid the present bottleneck of carrying goods from Lagos to Eastern parts of the country by road.

According to her, the East-West railway line is the most viable rail network considering the fact that people from the South-South and South-East are more into merchandise adding that some importers from the aforementioned geopolitical area have lost billions of naira while transiting their imported goods from Lagos.

Meanwhile, the federal has reiterated its resolve to transform the country’s rail transport system. They are operated by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and consists of 3,505 km of 3 ft 6 in (1,067 mm) gauge lines and 507 km of standard gauge lines.

Efforts are however, underway to develop the Cape gauge network as well as construct a new standard gauge network that can help transportation through this means to be suitable.

In terms of national network, the Nigerian railways were originally built by the colonial power, Great Britain. The railways were built to the 3 ft 6 in (1,067 mm) Cape gauge, the same track gauge used in most other British colonies in Africa. The country has two major Cape-gauge rail lines: the Western Line which connects Lagos on the Bight of Benin to Nguru in the northern state of Yobe, over a distance of 1,126 kilometers (700 mi) and the Eastern Line which connects Port Harcourt in the Niger Delta to Maiduguri in the northeastern state of Borno, near the border with Chad.

There are also several branch lines: the Linking Line that connects Kaduna on the Western Line to Kafanchan on the Eastern Line; Ifaw–Ilaro (Western Line), 20 kilometers (12 mi); Minna–Baro (Western Line), 155 kilometers (96 mi); Zaria–Kaura Namoda (Western Line), 245 kilometers (152 mi) and Kuru–Jos (Eastern Line), 55 kilometers (34 mi).