Osinbajo Visits Benue, Commissions Projects

The wife of the Vice President Dr.Oludolapo Osinbajo visited Benue State and commissioned two projects executed by Governor Samuel Ortom led administration

The projects commissioned includes the Mama Abayol Orphanage Home and Benue Center for Enterprise Development and Innovation (BENCEDI), 2015/2016 SDGs CGS- state track.

Speaking during the commissioning the wife of the Vice president, who give glory to God for the human development projects executed by the governor to cater for the needs of the vulnerable also said the projects will bring comfort and development to Benue child.

In a remark, governor Ortom, who commended the wife of the vice president for finding time out of her tight schedule to visit the state explained that his administration is poised to meet the needs of Benue people through people-centred and demand driven initiatives.

According to him, “at the inception of my administration in October 2015, we commenced the process of developing a plan to capture the particular needs and aspirations of Benue people.

“So first of all, community level consultations were carryout in the 3 Senatorial Zones of the State and particular consultations were made with the youths, in November 2015, at Pauline Makka Centre Makurdi and among the pressing demands of the Benue youth was the provision of Innovation and skills development centres that will meet the 21St Century youths needs and that is what you are commissioning here today”

This according to Ortom was to make the Benue youth adequately equipped with appropriate skill that will enable them excel in their chosen endeavours, as Self-worth is measured by the ability of an individual to be economically and socially independent.

While describing the Centres as the products of the Federal Government support, alongside the State Government counterpart funding and partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) the governor disclosed that two other BENCEDI projects are located in APA ana Ado local governments areas of the state.

LEADERSHIP observed that the Centre is made up of 7 skill units, instruction rooms, product display Centre, recreational Centre and administrative offices, while additional dormitories and clinic to cater for additional children orphanage brought to the home as a result of herdsmen attacks were built at the Orphanage home.