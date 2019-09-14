NEWS
Police Parade Man For Raping 4-year-old Boy
Sokoto State Commissioner of Police, (CP), Kaoje Ibrahim, yesterday, paraded one Abdulsalam Muhammad of Marmanum Nufawa local government area for allegedly raping a four-year-old boy, Zaharadeen Isiyaku.
The CP, who described the act as an unnatural offence and homosexuality, vowed to ensure that justice is served in all the criminal cases at his disposal.
Reeling out their offences one after the other, CP Kaoje said, “on 05/09/2019, about 1140hrs, one Isiyaku Aliyu of Marmanum Nufawa area, within Sokoto metropolis, went to Kwanni Police Station and reported that on 04/09/2019, at about 2100hrs, one Abdulsalam Muhammad, of the same address, criminally lured his 4-year-old son, one Zaharadeen Isiyaku, into an uncompleted building at the same address where he forcefully had carnal knowledge of him against the order of nature.
Ibrahim Kaoje further paraded 25 other criminals with diverse degrees of offences ranging from criminal conspiracy, trafficking in women, and culpable homicide, possession of substance suspected to be Indian hemp, attempt to commit rape, criminal intimidation, armed robbery and culpable homicide, conspiracy and theft as well as armed robbery and kidnapping.
Amongst those paraded for trafficking women and culpable homicide were Saifulahi Aminu and Yusuf Maidamma Yabo, who both conspired and lured one Khadija Adamu to an hotel named Executive, within the metropolis for sexual purposes and where she was equally given out to two others namely Abdullahi Bafarawa (Jokolo) and Shamsudeen Lawal for the same act of immorality.
According to a statement read by the CP, the said Abdullahi Bafarawa (Jokolo) and Shamsudeen Lawal allegedly conspired and drugged Khadija Adamu in the process of their immoral purpose.
Khadija was, however, said to have been overdosed, leading to her falling into unconsciousness where she was subsequently rushed to the hospital but she eventually died from the effect of the drugs.
The CP further confirmed that Abdullahi Bafarawa (Jokolo) and Shamsudeen Lawal fled the state after the incident, adding, however, that the police is on their trail and will ensure that they are brought to justice.
MOST READ
Ikpeazu Proffers Solution To Global Terrorism, Insecurity
Insecurity: Coalition of Civil Society Activists, Human Rights Defenders Urge Buhari to Close More Borders
France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron To Return To Teaching
WHO, Others Harp On Regular Exercise For Healthy Living
EFCC Arrests Fidelity Bank Employee For Allegedly Stealing N137m
Xenophobia: Obasanjo Writes Buthelezi
Nigeria Hosts African Solidarity Meeting With Cuba
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: Mass Defection Looms In PDP
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
$9.6bn Judgement : P&ID Contract, A Well Organised Scam, FG Insists
-
Others12 hours ago
Lessons From Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
PMB Greets Etsu Nupe At 67
-
NEWS6 hours ago
Police Alerts Maiduguri Residents On Criminals Removing Money From Parked Vehicles
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Govs Frustrating Financial Autonomy For Judiciary – JUSUN
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
30 Kidnap Victims Regain Freedom In Katsina
-
NEWS6 hours ago
Jettison Plans To Appeal Judgement, CSO Tells Atiku